Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Carnival Co. & to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

CCL stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

