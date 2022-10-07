Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FUN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 334,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 25.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.