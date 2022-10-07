Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.30. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

