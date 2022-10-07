Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.30. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 70 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI
About Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.