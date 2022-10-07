Cens World (CENS) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Cens World (CENS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Cens World token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cens World has a total market cap of $1,104.56 and $11,010.00 worth of Cens World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cens World has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Cens World Profile

Cens World’s genesis date was April 15th, 2022. Cens World’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,050,000 tokens. The official website for Cens World is century.luxe. Cens World’s official Twitter account is @censworldnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cens World

According to CryptoCompare, “Cens World (CENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cens World has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cens World is 0.00010559 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,597.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://century.luxe/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cens World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cens World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cens World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

