Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $86.82

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.82 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 92.62 ($1.12). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 90.86 ($1.10), with a volume of 3,043,030 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 112 ($1.35) to GBX 114 ($1.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.54).

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 896.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.87.

Centamin Cuts Dividend

About Centamin

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 90.29%.

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.