Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CFO Sells $16,280.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) CFO Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 4,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $16,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $17.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

