CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

CF opened at $105.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

