CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as low as C$0.97. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 8,058 shares traded.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.09 million and a PE ratio of -16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.53.

CGX Energy (CVE:OYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that CGX Energy Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

