ChainX Price Hits $0.62 (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003204 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $200,051.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ChainX launched on June 27th, 2017. ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is https://reddit.com/r/chainx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX (PCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. ChainX has a current supply of 12,505,374.7. The last known price of ChainX is 0.6214186 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $129,046.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chainx.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

