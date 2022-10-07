Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

USB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.10. 326,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,720,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

