Chase Investment Counsel Corp Has $265,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 112.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 94,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,771. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. International Paper has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $56.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

