Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,859,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $3.14 on Friday, hitting $134.56. 50,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.33 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

