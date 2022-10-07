Chase Investment Counsel Corp Invests $4.03 Million in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,089 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. Silicon Motion Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,176 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,666,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 131,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

