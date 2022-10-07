Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for approximately 2.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after buying an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 408,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 219,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $502.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.