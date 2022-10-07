Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total transaction of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.93. 38,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

