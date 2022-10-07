Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 1,361 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after acquiring an additional 200,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $993,440,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE AXP traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,854. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.