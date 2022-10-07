Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 488 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE traded down $8.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.27. 6,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,191. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.81.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.63 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

