Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,305. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.84. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 800.57%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

