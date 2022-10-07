China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Trading 7.1% Higher

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. 505,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,014,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

China Liberal Education Trading Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

