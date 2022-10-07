Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Rating) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.70). 1,273,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,881,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.40 ($0.72).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 115.49. The stock has a market cap of £342.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 986.67.

In related news, insider Stephen Coe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($10,149.83).

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

