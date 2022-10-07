Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Stock Performance

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.72. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

