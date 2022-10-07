CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.82

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.82 and last traded at C$13.02, with a volume of 203377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.99. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.55.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
