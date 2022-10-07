CIBC Cuts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.23.

MTL stock traded down C$0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,110. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.21. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$10.83 and a 52-week high of C$15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$453.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

