CIBC Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

TSE SU traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.37. 3,607,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.70. The company has a market cap of C$61.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.8899997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at C$1,896,131.02.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

