CIBC Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

TSE SU traded up C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.37. 3,607,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.70. The company has a market cap of C$61.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SUGet Rating) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 7.8899997 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$703,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at C$1,896,131.02.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.