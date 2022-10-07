CIBC Trims AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Target Price to C$22.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 161.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.
AirBoss of America Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.42. 235,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,168. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$8.06 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company has a market cap of C$228.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.33.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
