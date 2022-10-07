Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.17. 10,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,168. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

