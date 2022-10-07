Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.32. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$15.75.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

