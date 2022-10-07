Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at DA Davidson

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CWAN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -283.79. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

