Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $4,014,185.92.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. 4,025,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,517. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare



CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

