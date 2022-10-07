CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £154,245 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 110,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £154,245 ($186,376.27).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Andrew Kirkman bought 75 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £151.50 ($183.06).

CLS Stock Performance

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.28. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of £572.78 million and a P/E ratio of 465.16.

CLS Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

See Also

