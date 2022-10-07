Codi Finance (CODI) Price Reaches $0.0002

Codi Finance (CODI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Codi Finance has a market cap of $15,969.11 and $34,226.00 worth of Codi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Codi Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Codi Finance has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Codi Finance Token Profile

Codi Finance’s launch date was September 19th, 2021. Codi Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,497,136 tokens. The official website for Codi Finance is codi.finance. Codi Finance’s official Twitter account is @codi_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Codi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/codifinance1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Codi Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Codi Finance (CODI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Codi Finance has a current supply of 330,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Codi Finance is 0.00024014 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://codi.finance/.”

