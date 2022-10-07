Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Down to $29.30

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.30, but opened at $27.45. Cohu shares last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 840 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cohu to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Cohu Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,048,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 139,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 42,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

