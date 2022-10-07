Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 9%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price was down 9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.81 and last traded at $67.28. Approximately 278,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,326,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.48.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,925 shares of company stock worth $3,337,428 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. State Street Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 964.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,568 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 50,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

