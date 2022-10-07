Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Buys 779,979 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 472.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,979 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 23.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $46,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,024,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after buying an additional 533,340 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

