Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFA opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

