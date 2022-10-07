Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 729,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 669,938 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $8,834,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 346,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,067,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

