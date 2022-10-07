Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,946,000 after buying an additional 133,878 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

