Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Vertical Research cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

