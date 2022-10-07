Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3,574.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 192,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 186,957 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,477,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MBB opened at $91.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.