Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lowered its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC owned about 1.84% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

XCEM traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 27,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,657. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $33.29.

