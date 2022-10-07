Columbus McKinnon Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $220.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

