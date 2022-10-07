Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.26.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $74.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. Comerica has a twelve month low of $70.64 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

