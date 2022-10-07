Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.5 %

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.