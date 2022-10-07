Community Bank N.A. Has $1.76 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 53,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.86.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

