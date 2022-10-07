Community Bank N.A. Has $12.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,991,000 after buying an additional 19,838 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,851,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $187.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

