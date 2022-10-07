Community Bank N.A. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 68.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 86,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 165.9% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 41,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 116,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

