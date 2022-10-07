Community Bank N.A. Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after buying an additional 3,144,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after buying an additional 432,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.66 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

