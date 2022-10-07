Community Bank N.A. Purchases 111 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $220.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day moving average of $206.72. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

