Community Bank N.A. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,632.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $399.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.59 and a 200-day moving average of $428.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.