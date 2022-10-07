Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,500 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.27 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.